Centre and West Bengal govt exploring tiger reintroduction opportunities: Bhupender Yadav

KOLKATA/NEW DELHI: With a BJP government at the helm in West Bengal, the Centre is now exploring the reintroduction of tigers in suitable landscapes in the state, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Tuesday.

Citing the successful tiger reintroduction in Sariska, Rajasthan, where their population has increased from zero in 2008 to 56 now, the minister stated that they are working towards a similar vision for the land of the Royal Bengal tiger.

"With careful scientific planning and in close consultation with experts, efforts are underway to explore the reintroduction of tigers in suitable landscapes, strengthening both biodiversity conservation and ecological security," said Yadav.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Animal Taxonomy Summit 2026 in Kolkata on the 111th foundation day of the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI).

The minister also highlighted that since 2014, India's environmental governance has undergone a fundamental transformation -- from a largely reactive, regulatory approach to a proactive role where the country now helps set the global agenda on environment and biodiversity.

"Conservation is no longer viewed as an isolated environmental concern; it is now an integral pillar of our vision for sustainable development and Viksit Bharat," said Yadav.

He said through initiatives such as Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), International Big Cat Alliance, Global Biofuels Alliance, and strong advocacy for climate justice, India has demonstrated that ecological responsibility and economic progress can advance together.

"Today, we are not merely responding to global environmental challenges; we are helping shape global solutions," said Yadav.