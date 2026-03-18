'Not a happy situation': SC on CM Mamata Banerjee's 'interference' during ED raid

The Supreme Court said on Wednesday that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's interruption of a raid conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was not a 'happy situation'.

The central investigating agency cannot be left remediless when its functioning is interrupted, said the SC, reported Bar and Bench.

The Supreme Court was hearing a writ petition by the ED over the interference of CM Mamata Banerjee in the raid of the I-PAC office, which is the political consultant of the Trinamool Congress.

The bench comprising Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and NV Anjaria, which was hearing a petition by the Enforcement Directorate, said, "What if tomorrow some other Chief Minister barges into such a raid? Can the ED be left without remedy?"

The bench also responded to the state's argument that the central agency cannot invoke Article 32 of the Constitution, which is a remedy for citizens against government agencies and not the other way around.

"But in a case like this, can Article 226 (petition before High Court) be maintainable? Can ED move under Article 226 if Article 32 petition is not maintainable?" the Bench asked.