EC ramps up poll preparedness; senior officers inspect police stations across West Bengal

The focus, the official added, is on building confidence among voters and enforcing measures to curb any attempts at malpractice, including booth capturing and voter intimidation.

As part of the exercise, Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand visited Bhangar police station and held meetings with officers from the division, briefing them on the Election Commission’s guidelines. “Every officer has been briefed. Electors should be able to cast their vote without fear. That is the main objective,” Nand said.

The commissioner outlined multiple confidence-building and preventive measures, including identifying vulnerable areas, hamlets, and persons, and communicating with them. “To increase police presence and visibility, we are patrolling extensively. Officers are visiting different areas. There is a history of political clashes, but we have to ensure that there is no violence. If there are any signs, we will take preventive action,” he added.

Regarding the deployment of central forces, Nand said, “CRPF personnel are already deployed. Along with them, our personnel are continuously patrolling areas. We are ready to deal with any eventuality,” said the PTI report.