EC ramps up poll preparedness; senior officers inspect police stations across West Bengal

Senior police officials in West Bengal have begun visiting police stations across the state as the Election Commission intensifies monitoring of Assembly poll preparedness and security arrangements, officers said.
During the visits, officers-in-charge at various police stations were briefed on measures deemed essential for free and fair polling, with emphasis on maintaining law and order and preventing electoral malpractices, PTI reported.
According to an official in the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer's office, police commissioners and superintendents of police have started conducting ground-level reviews in line with directives from the poll panel. “Senior officers have been instructed to guide local police units to ensure a peaceful, free and fair election,” the official said to PTI.
The focus, the official added, is on building confidence among voters and enforcing measures to curb any attempts at malpractice, including booth capturing and voter intimidation.
As part of the exercise, Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand visited Bhangar police station and held meetings with officers from the division, briefing them on the Election Commission’s guidelines. “Every officer has been briefed. Electors should be able to cast their vote without fear. That is the main objective,” Nand said.
The commissioner outlined multiple confidence-building and preventive measures, including identifying vulnerable areas, hamlets, and persons, and communicating with them. “To increase police presence and visibility, we are patrolling extensively. Officers are visiting different areas. There is a history of political clashes, but we have to ensure that there is no violence. If there are any signs, we will take preventive action,” he added.
Regarding the deployment of central forces, Nand said, “CRPF personnel are already deployed. Along with them, our personnel are continuously patrolling areas. We are ready to deal with any eventuality,” said the PTI report.
The Election Commission has laid down six key directives for poll security, including ensuring elections free of violence and inducement, preventing voter intimidation, and curbing booth jamming, rigging, and capturing.
Senior officers also visited police stations in the southern suburbs of Kolkata to assess poll preparedness. DIG, Presidency Range Kankar Prosad Barui inspected Narendrapur, Sonarpur, and Baruipur police stations, reviewing security arrangements, particularly for rural polling booths near the city.
Barui said, “We have reviewed the preparations following the announcement of the polls. Discussions were also held on measures required to ensure smooth voting. Every aspect has been examined. All personnel must remain prepared for election duty. The objective is to ensure that elections are conducted in a free and fair manner in accordance with the poll panel's guidelines.”
480 companies of central forces have already been deployed in West Bengal, with nearly 2,000 more expected to arrive in phases to strengthen security arrangements. By March 31, another 300 companies of central forces are scheduled to arrive. One company of a Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) generally consists of 100 to 135 personnel.
Polling for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly is scheduled on April 23 and 29, with counting of votes on May 4.