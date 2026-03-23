EC publishes first supplementary voters' list after SIR adjudications for West Bengal

KOLKATA: The Election Commission issued the first supplementary voters' list after SIR adjudications in poll-bound West Bengal on Monday night, an official said.

The lists for each booth were made available on the EC's website around 11.55 pm, he said.

Around 60 lakh names were marked as "under adjudication" in the final voters' list published on February 28. Following that, 705 judicial officers were engaged to determine whether these names would be kept or deleted from the electoral rolls.

The supplementary list contains the names of those voters whose cases have been adjudicated by these judicial officers.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal had said in the evening that around 29 lakh names have been adjudicated so far.

It was not immediately known how many of these names were kept in the first supplementary list and how many were deleted. Many reported that, though the list was made available, it could not be downloaded.

More lists will be published as the adjudication process progresses, officials said.

Agarwal said the supplementary list would be available on multiple official platforms, including the websites of the CEO and the Election Commission, besides the ECI Net mobile application.

Security has been tightened across the state in view of the publication of the list.

Polling for the 294-member assembly will be held on April 23 and 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.