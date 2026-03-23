ECI deploys 294 IAS officers as general observers in poll-bound Bengal

KOLKATA: In an unprecedented move, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has deployed 294 officers as general election observers, one for each of the 294 assembly constituencies in poll-bound West Bengal. This is the highest number of observers deployed in any poll-bound state this year.

All the observers hailing from states outside West Bengal will closely monitor elections process in their respective assembly segment across the state. They will work as per the ECI guidelines for efficient and effective management of elections scheduled in two phases on April 23 and 29.

The elections will be held at around 80,600 polling booths in Kolkata and districts.

According to a senior officer in the office of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal, “It might be an unheard-before initiative taken by the Commission in the history of electoral process management system in West Bengal, which is traditionally violence -prone during pre-and-post-poll period.”

“Usually, an election observer covers multiple assembly constituencies but this time it is different because of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls that has already removed around 64 lakhs absent, shifted dead and duplicate voters from the list in the state,” he said requesting anonymity.

“With deployment of so many IAS officers covering 294 constituencies each the ECI gives utmost importance for free and fair polls in Bengal,” he said.