'When Gujarat was burning, with whom were they sitting and eating dhokla': Owaisi's reply to TMC's 'B team' jibe

Dismissing what he described as “symbolic politics”, Owaisi said: “Coming to offer prayers on the day of Eid, does that fill my stomach? Does it light a lamp in my house? Does it ensure my children get a good future?”

Rejecting the TMC’s charge that the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen acts as the BJP’s “B team”, he said: “We are the M team.”

“When Gujarat was burning, with whom were they sitting and eating dhokla? She was supporting the (Narendra) Modi government,” he alleged, referring to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s earlier association with the NDA.

The AIMIM chief also claimed that Banerjee had earlier raised concerns about infiltration in Parliament. “There is a video. Go and see it. Between 2004 and 2009, I saw Mamata Banerjee throwing a file on infiltration on the table of the deputy speaker,” he said.

Recalling the 2007 Nandigram agitation, Owaisi said he had visited the area during the protests. “When the Nandigram incident happened in 2007, Muslim MPs wanted to come, but the Left Front government did not allow them. Two of us came. From the airport, Suvendu Adhikari took us on a motorcycle to Nandigram,” he said.

“Mamata Banerjee thanked us then. If I was so good then, how did I suddenly become bad today?” he asked.

Arguing that Muslims’ socio-economic indicators remain poor in states where the community lacks independent political leadership, Owaisi said there is an “organic connection” between political empowerment and development.

“In my opinion, all empirical data, whether from the West Bengal government, the Government of India or the NSSO, show that in states where the Muslim minority does not have independent political leadership, their social, economic and human development indicators are very poor,” he said.