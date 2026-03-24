Cracks in TMC’s minority stronghold stir new political battle ahead Bengal polls

The tremors are most visible in the other Muslim-dominated districts of Uttar Dinajpur and parts of South Bengal, where smaller outfits have begun mobilising support around questions of political representation, identity assertion and local development.

The ISF, which shot into prominence in the 2021 assembly polls after winning the Bhangar seat, has been attempting to consolidate younger Muslim voters disillusioned with mainstream parties.

Siddique, its lone MLA, has repeatedly accused both the TMC and the BJP of exploiting minorities electorally.

"Minorities are treated like milch cows that are used only during elections," he said, alleging that the three-term TMC government has failed to deliver real development.

Adding another layer to the churn is Humayun Kabir, the outspoken Murshidabad legislator who was suspended from the TMC after repeated attacks on the party leadership.

Kabir has floated the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) and is now aligning with AIMIM, positioning the combine as an alternative political platform for Muslim voters.

He believes the emotive issue of constructing a new Babri Masjid in Murshidabad, along with a growing sense of political assertion among Muslims, could influence the 2026 assembly polls.

He has even suggested that the next state government could, for the first time since Independence, see either a Muslim chief minister or a Muslim deputy CM.

"For establishing the Babri Masjid, if 100 Muslims go to vote, 80 of them will vote for candidates of the AJUP," he told PTI, asserting that his party would contest 182 seats and could emerge as a "kingmaker" in a fractured mandate.

The former TMC leader also argued that Muslims, who make up nearly 30 per cent of Bengal's voters, remain underrepresented politically.

"In our party, more than 100 candidates will be Muslims.

That shows who is serious about giving Muslims political representation," he said.

Congress is attempting to revive its traditional base in Malda and Murshidabad, districts where it once dominated Bengal's minority politics before the TMC's rise.