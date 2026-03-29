Bengal Assembly polls: Congress fields Pradeep Prasad in Bhabanipur against CM Mamata, LoP Suvendu

KOLKATA: Congress has fielded its south Kolkata district president Pradeep Prasad from the high-profile Bhabanipur assembly constituency against Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and Leader of the Opposition and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari in the upcoming elections in West Bengal.

Congress leadership has nominated its youth wing leader Zariatul Hossain in Nandigram constituency in East Midnapore district against Adhikari, sitting MLA of the constituency.

Adhikari, who is contesting from both Bhabanipore and Nandigram seats, had won from Nandigram against Mamata Banerjee in 2021 assembly polls in the state.

Elections in the two hot seats will be held in the last phase polls on April 29.

This is for the first time Congress will contest alone in 294 assembly constituencies in the state since 2011 assembly polls when it had tied up with the Trinamool Congress and defeated CPI-M-led Left Front government in the state.

Since 2016 assembly polls, Congress has been fighting elections making electoral alliance with the Left leaving Trinamool Congress.