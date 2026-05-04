CPI(M) ends electoral drought in West Bengal with single assembly seat win

NEW DELHI: The CPI(M) has ended its five-year electoral drought in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, winning a single seat in the 294-member House and shedding the “zero” tag it carried after the 2021 polls.

CPI(M) candidate Mostafizur Rahaman, also known as Rana, defeated Trinamool Congress nominee Humayun Kabir in Domkal, a constituency long considered a stronghold of the ruling party.

According to Election Commission data, Rahaman won by a margin of 16,296 votes.