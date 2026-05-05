TMC alleges post-poll violence in Bengal, claims party offices vandalised; BJP denies involvement

Reports of arson and vandalism at Trinamool Congress offices emerged from across West Bengal on Monday, as BJP workers celebrated their landslide win in the state.

TMC offices in Kolkata's Tollygunge and Kasba, in Baruipur, Kamarhati, Baranagar in the suburbs, and in Howrah and Baharampur in the districts were vandalised by mobs since Monday afternoon, police said.

An Election Commission official said strict action will be taken against those involved in the rampage and assault, and reports have been sought from the local police to initiate follow-up action.

BJP Leader Rahul Sinha, however, rejected the charge that any of his party's workers were involved in vandalism, saying it might be the handiwork of rival factions within the TMC, who were letting out their frustration at party leaders following the election results.

At the Bijoygarh-Netajjnagar area in Tollygunge, the election office of TMC candidate and former minister Aroop Biswas was seen vandalised by a mob.

Some among the crowd were seen kicking the broken hoarding before leaving.

At Ruby Crossing, the office of TMC councillor Sushanta Ghosh was rampaged by a crowd holding BJP flags.

Condemning the incidents, TMC took to X to say, "The BJP has shown its true colours right after coming to power."

"Their goons led a violent attack on our party office in Murshidabad.

Vandalism and chaos -- this is the real face of the BJP.

This marks the BJP's descent into gutter politics," it said.

Alleging that its candidate at Udaynarayanpur in Howrah was assaulted, the party said, "Brutal attack on our candidate Samir Panja was a testament to their violent mindset.

This is not democracy; this is sheer thuggery."