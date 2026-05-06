Democracy in West Bengal ‘held at gunpoint’, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said that democracy in West Bengal was being “held at gunpoint” and accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of disregarding the true spirit of the people’s mandate.

In a post on X, Pradhan said mandates were being treated "less like the people's voice and more like suggestions open to rejection", raising questions over whether power was being treated as a responsibility or an entitlement.

"Democracy in Bengal is being held at gunpoint, and the refusal to accept the electoral verdict lays this reality bare. Mandates are being treated less like the people's voice and more like suggestions open to rejection. The refusal of Mamata Banerjee to accept the spirit of the mandate raises a serious question: Is power being treated as a responsibility or merely as an entitlement?" he said.

He further alleged that the Trinamool Congress leadership was resisting accountability and, in the process of "clinging to power", attempting to erode the credibility of institutions such as the Election Commission and security forces.

"In the process of clinging to power, Mamata Banerjee is not just rejecting the people's mandate but also attempting to erode the credibility of institutions like the Election Commission and security forces, undermining the very pillars that ensure free, fair and secure elections," he said.