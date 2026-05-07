Brigade Parade ground to be under multi-layered security for swearing-in of BJP govt in Bengal

Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground will be put under a multi-layered security blanket involving around 4,000 police personnel for the swearing-in of West Bengal's first BJP government on Friday, a senior official said.

The ceremony is likely to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several senior BJP leaders

A senior officer of the state police said the over 900-acre ground has been divided into around 30 sectors for effective crowd management and security.

Around 4,000 police personnel will be deployed across the Brigade Parade Ground and adjoining areas, he said, adding that each of the 30 sectors will be supervised by a police officer of the rank of deputy commissioner or assistant commissioner.

Central Armed Police Force could also be deployed if required, the officer said.

Senior officers at Lalbazar, the Kolkata Police headquarters, held a high-level meeting on Wednesday to finalise the security blueprint for the event, which is likely to witness a huge gathering.

Door-frame metal detectors and handheld scanners will be installed at entry points, while CCTV cameras will monitor the entire venue.

"We are making elaborate arrangements to ensure that no prohibited or dangerous items are brought inside the ground.

Surveillance will also be carried out from nearby rooftops," the officer said.

Traffic restrictions and diversions are also likely around the area on Saturday to avoid congestion, police added.

(With inputs from PTI)