One of two motorbikes used in murder of Suvendu's aide recovered by police

KOLKATA: Police on Thursday recovered one of the two motorbikes used in the murder of Chandranath Rath, personal assistant (PA) of the BJP leader, Suvendu, in West Bengal, on Wednesday night.

The bike was recovered from near a tea shop, nearly 4 km from the scene of the crime in Madhyamgram in the North 24 Parganas district.

According to the preliminary investigations conducted jointly by West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and state police revealed that, like the Nissan four-wheeler used in the incident, the number plate of the motorbike recovered by police is fake, and the chassis number has also been tampered with so that the owner can not be traced.

Police investigating the case are yet to recover the second motorbike.

Three local criminals in the area have been detained by police today for interrogation.

Suvendu, along with several other Bengal BJP leaders, including Samik Bhattacharya, state president of the party, Locket Chatterjee and others, visited the Barasat government Medical College Hospital, where the post-mortem of Rath, a resident of Chandipur in East Midnapore district, who used to live at Doharia in Maddhyamgram, was performed today.

“I have spoken to the Director General of Police (DGP) today. The CID, along with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the case. We are satisfied with the investigation conducted by our state police, and there is no need of any CBI probe. Mystery behind the murder will be revealed, and culprits involved in the case will be arrested soon,” Suvendu told reporters today.