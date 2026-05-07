BJP supporters block roads, stage protests in parts of Bengal over killing of Suvendu Adhikari's aide

Protests erupted in parts of West Bengal, a day after the killing of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant Chandranath Rath by unknown assailants in North 24 Parganas district's Madhyamgram on Wednesday.

At Salboni in Paschim Medinipur, around 200 BJP activists and supporters blocked an arterial road with burning tyres and raised slogans alleging a conspiracy by the TMC behind Rath's killing ahead of the swearing-in of the new government.

Police later persuaded the protesters to withdraw the blockade, which lasted around 30 minutes.

In Madhyamgram, the situation remained tense but under control as BJP workers and supporters gathered outside Rath's residence, raising slogans demanding punishment for those behind the crime.

In other parts of North 24 Parganas, normal life remained unaffected, with no reports of demonstrations and vehicular movement continuing as usual.

However, an undercurrent of tension prevailed as police and security personnel maintained vigil while BJP supporters assembled outside party offices and at various locations with flags.

Rath, who served as the executive assistant to Suvendu Adhikari while he was the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, was returning to his residence in Madhyamgram when he was intercepted by motorcycle-borne assailants who opened fire at him before fleeing.

The attack happened at around 10:30 pm on Wednesday near Doltala in Madhyamgram.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the vehicle carrying Rath was first blocked near Doharia junction by a small four-wheeler, following which a motorcycle rider approached the SUV and fired from close range.