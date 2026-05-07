Suvendu aide murder: Police scan CCTV footage, launch manhunt as tension grips parts of North 24 Parganas

The West Bengal Police are examining CCTV footage and have formed multiple teams to trace the assailants involved in the killing of a close aide of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, a senior officer said on Thursday.
Police are also probing whether contract killers were involved in the murder of Chandranath Rath, who was shot dead in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday night.
Meanwhile, tension prevailed in parts of North 24 Parganas district, where security was tightened on Thursday morning, a day after the aide was shot dead, the officer said.
Additional police personnel were deployed in Madhyamgram, Doharia and adjoining areas after BJP supporters staged protests demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for the killing.
Senior police officers appealed to residents to maintain peace and not pay heed to rumours, officials said. "We are keeping strict vigil in sensitive pockets, and additional forces have been deployed. People should not pay heed to rumours," a senior West Bengal Police officer told mediapersons.
"Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the crime scene and nearby areas, while multiple police teams have been formed to trace the assailants," the police officer said.
Rath was shot dead in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday night in what the BJP described as a "targeted assassination", triggering outrage, protests and fresh allegations of political violence.
"We want the arrest of killers. Rath, travelling in a vehicle linked to the leader of the opposition, was shot dead. This is nothing but a planned murder. People are frightened," a local BJP worker said.
Another party supporter alleged that "criminals are operating fearlessly" and demanded a probe by a central agency.
According to preliminary information, Rath was intercepted near Doltala in Madhyamgram around 10.30 pm by motorcycle-borne assailants who tailed his vehicle, forced it to stop and opened fire before fleeing.
DGP Siddhinath Gupta and CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh visited the spot during the night. "A detailed investigation has begun. We are pursuing several leads," the officer said.
Rath, 42, was returning to his residence in Madhyamgram from Kolkata when the incident occurred, he said.
The vehicle was being driven by Buddhadeb Bera, who also sustained bullet injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kolkata, another officer said.
At least six to 10 rounds may have been fired during the attack, he said, adding that the assailants reportedly wore helmets and used motorcycles without number plates to avoid identification.
Police suspect sophisticated firearms were used in the attack.
According to preliminary forensic inputs, the assailants might have used Glock 47X pistols, he said.
"A weapon of this nature is generally not used by ordinary criminals. We are examining whether professional shooters were involved," a senior West Bengal Police officer said on condition of anonymity.
Preliminary findings suggested that the assailants, suspected to be riding four motorcycles, intercepted Rath's vehicle in a coordinated manner before firing multiple rounds from close range.
"A suspicious vehicle that allegedly blocked the way of Rath's car has been seized. However, the number plate attached to it was found to be fake," Gupta told reporters at the spot.
"We have recovered empty cartridges and live ammunition from the crime spot. At this stage, the motive behind the attack is not clear," the state DGP added.
Two days after the declaration of the fiercely fought assembly poll results, the killing sent shockwaves through Bengal's political circles, with the BJP accusing the TMC of unleashing retaliatory violence and the latter countering with allegations of attacks on its own workers across several districts.