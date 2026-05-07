Suvendu aide murder: Police scan CCTV footage, launch manhunt as tension grips parts of North 24 Parganas

The West Bengal Police are examining CCTV footage and have formed multiple teams to trace the assailants involved in the killing of a close aide of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, a senior officer said on Thursday.

Police are also probing whether contract killers were involved in the murder of Chandranath Rath, who was shot dead in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed in parts of North 24 Parganas district, where security was tightened on Thursday morning, a day after the aide was shot dead, the officer said.

Additional police personnel were deployed in Madhyamgram, Doharia and adjoining areas after BJP supporters staged protests demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for the killing.

Senior police officers appealed to residents to maintain peace and not pay heed to rumours, officials said. "We are keeping strict vigil in sensitive pockets, and additional forces have been deployed. People should not pay heed to rumours," a senior West Bengal Police officer told mediapersons.

"Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the crime scene and nearby areas, while multiple police teams have been formed to trace the assailants," the police officer said.

Rath was shot dead in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday night in what the BJP described as a "targeted assassination", triggering outrage, protests and fresh allegations of political violence.

"We want the arrest of killers. Rath, travelling in a vehicle linked to the leader of the opposition, was shot dead. This is nothing but a planned murder. People are frightened," a local BJP worker said.

Another party supporter alleged that "criminals are operating fearlessly" and demanded a probe by a central agency.