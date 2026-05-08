Infiltration, cattle smuggling will become impossible in Bengal under BJP govt: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said infiltration and cattle smuggling would become “impossible” in West Bengal after the BJP elected Suvendu Adhikari as the leader of its legislature party and the party’s chief ministerial face.

Addressing the BJP legislature party meeting in Kolkata, Shah described the party’s sweeping victory in the Assembly elections as more than just an organisational expansion or ideological endorsement.

He said the mandate reflected the people’s desire for stronger national security and the restoration of democratic values in the state.

“This victory is not about the expansion of our organisation or validation of ideology, but about fixing the biggest hole in the country’s national security….Now infiltration and cow smuggling will become impossible in West Bengal,” he asserted.

Launching a sharp attack on the outgoing TMC regime, Shah alleged that during Mamata Banerjee’s 15-year rule, “politicisation of the administration and criminalisation of politics” had taken place in the state.

“During the BJP’s rule, neither administration will be politicised, nor politics will be criminalised,” he said.

Shah formally declared Adhikari as the BJP legislature party leader after what he described as a unanimous endorsement by the newly elected MLAs in West Bengal.