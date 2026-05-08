SIT probing Suvendu’s PA murder travels to Uttar Pradesh

KOLKATA: The second motorbike used in the murder of Chandranath Rath, personal assistant to the new Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, was recovered from the Barasat railway gate, close to Doharia in Madhyamgram, North 24 Parganas, where the incident took place on Tuesday night.

Several members of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the West Bengal Police, formed to probe the murder, have gone to Uttar Pradesh to explore some missing links in connection with the incident.

Officials investigating the case believe that there may have been a few other persons in the car that blocked the Scorpio in which Rath and his associate were travelling during the incident. However, no arrests have been made so far in connection with the case.