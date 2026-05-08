SIT probing Suvendu’s PA murder travels to Uttar Pradesh

KOLKATA: The second motorbike used in the murder of Chandranath Rath, personal assistant to the new Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, was recovered from the Barasat railway gate, close to Doharia in Madhyamgram, North 24 Parganas, where the incident took place on Tuesday night.
Several members of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the West Bengal Police, formed to probe the murder, have gone to Uttar Pradesh to explore some missing links in connection with the incident.
Officials investigating the case believe that there may have been a few other persons in the car that blocked the Scorpio in which Rath and his associate were travelling during the incident. However, no arrests have been made so far in connection with the case.
Police on Thursday recovered the first of the two motorbikes used in the murder of Rath. The bike was found near a tea shop, nearly 4 km from the scene of the crime in Madhyamgram.
According to preliminary investigations conducted jointly by the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and state police, the number plate of the first motorbike recovered is fake, and the chassis number has also been tampered with, making it difficult to trace the owner.
Three local criminals in the area have been detained by police for questioning.