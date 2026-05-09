Kolkata erupts in festive mood as BJP supporters gather at Brigade Parade grounds for swearing-in ceremony

KOLKATA: Kolkata came alive on Friday as thousands of BJP supporters frantically made calls and sent WhatsApp messages to their local leaders, desperately seeking passes to enter the city’s iconic Brigade Parade Grounds on Saturday morning.

The reason: BJP supporters, workers and sympathisers were eager to witness the grand event at the massive Brigade venue—the swearing-in ceremony of Suvendu Adhikari, Chief Minister-designate, and several newly elected MLAs of the party, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, J. P. Nadda, and other leaders, along with chief ministers of NDA-ruled states.

Suvendu was seen wearing a traditional Bengali dhoti and a saffron half-sleeve kurta.

With the presence of so many senior BJP leaders and chief ministers, it appeared as though the entire administration of the country had gathered at the venue, where the saffron party formed its government in Bengal for the first time in a state traditionally ruled by non-BJP parties since Independence.

Braving the scorching heat, thousands of supporters from across districts and the city assembled at the vast ground, giving it the feel of a grand festival celebrating Suvendu’s swearing-in as the state’s first BJP Chief Minister.

Apratim Ghosh, a corporate employee, said, “Since 4 May, when the BJP secured an electrifying victory, winning 207 seats and paving the way for its first-ever government in Bengal, I decided to witness this historic moment at Brigade Parade Grounds. The party had been announcing the venue for the oath-taking programme.”

“But it was very difficult to get an entry pass due to huge demand. Somehow, I managed to arrange a pass on Friday night and reached Brigade early this morning to witness the event from the beginning. It has been a brilliant experience,” he said.