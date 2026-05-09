SRO Subrata Gupta appointed as Bengal CM’s advisor; CEO Manoj Agarwal to become Chief Secretary

KOLKATA: Hours after the new BJP Chief Minister (CM) of West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, took oath at the historic Brigade Parade Grounds in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior Union ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and J. P. Nadda on Saturday, Dr Subrata Gupta, Special Roll Observer (SRO) appointed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to oversee the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, was appointed as the Chief Minister’s advisor this evening.

According to sources at the state secretariat, Nabanna, Manoj Agarwal, West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), who was in charge of the SIR exercise and the conduct of the high-voltage Assembly elections in Bengal, is also likely to be appointed Chief Secretary (CS) of the state.

Bengal, one of the most electorally sensitive states in the country in terms of election-related violence, witnessed, for the first time, free and fair elections without reports of violence, rigging, bogus voting or booth capturing during this election, under the competent supervision of the two senior bureaucrats from the 1990 batch, and with heavy deployment of Central forces following the Commission’s directives.

Sources said that with the appointment of Gupta and Agarwal, the new government aims to ensure transparent administration in the state.

Gupta, a retired IAS officer and former Secretary in the Union Ministry of Food Processing in Delhi, was given charge of the SRO by the national poll body, considering his distinguished track record as an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and a management graduate from the University of Birmingham in the UK. However, he was later shunted to a less important department despite being a senior officer of Additional Chief Secretary rank and was allegedly sidelined by the previous Mamata Banerjee government.