TMC appoints Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as LoP, Firhad as chief whip in West Bengal Assembly

The Trinamool Congress on Saturday appointed Ballygunge MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the leader of opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, following the party’s defeat in the recent state elections.

In a statement issued on Saturday evening, the TMC named Dhanekhali MLA Asima Patra and Chowrangee legislator Nayna Bandyopadhyay as deputy leaders of the opposition.

Kolkata Port MLA Firhad Hakim was appointed chief whip in the Assembly. Hakim also serves as the mayor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

The party said the newly appointed leaders would work "with commitment for the interest of the people of Bengal".

The BJP registered a sweeping victory in the Assembly elections, securing 207 seats in the 294-member House and forming the government in the state for the first time. The TMC won 80 seats.

Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in as chief minister on Saturday morning.

(With inputs from PTI)