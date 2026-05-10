West Bengal tops list in crimes involving foreign nationals, reveals NCRB report

NEW DELHI: India’s latest crime data has revealed a sharp rise in offences involving foreign nationals, with the border-states and the metropolitan cities emerging as major hotspots.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) 2024 report, West Bengal recorded the highest number of cases involving foreign nationals among the states, while Delhi led among the Union Territories.

The NCRB data showed that West Bengal registered 992 cases involving foreign nationals during 2024. The figures have raised fresh concerns among security and investigating agencies over illegal infiltration, forged documentation and organised criminal networks operating across borders.

Bangladeshi nationals accounted for the largest share of arrests involving foreigners. The report stated that out of total 4,794 arrests during the year, Bangladeshi accounted for 3,091. A significant number of these cases were linked to illegal entry into India and the use of forged documents.

The NCRB report indicated that 54.2 percent of the cases against Bangladeshi nationals were registered under the Foreigners Act, while 41.5 percent were filed under the Passport Act.

Investigators believe the pattern points largely to cross-border infiltration and fake identity documentation networks.

Delhi also emerged as a major centre for crimes involving foreign nationals. The national capital recorded cases against 509 Nigerians, 476 Nepali citizens and 245 Myanmar nationals.

Officials said many of the FIRs were related to forged educational and identity documents allegedly used for admission into educational institutions and for obtaining official records.

Most of the cases registered against foreign nationals across the country were filed under the Foreigners Act and the Registration of Foreigners Act.

Several others were booked under the Passport Act in connection with illegal entry, fake passports and forged identity papers.

The report further highlighted the involvement of foreign nationals in narcotics-related offences. Nigerians were found to be most frequently linked to cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.