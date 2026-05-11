Bengal CM Suvendu allocates departments to five ministers in his cabinet

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Chief Minister (CM) Suvendu Adhikari on Monday allocated departments among the five ministers Dilip Ghosh, Agnimita Paul, Nisith Pramanik, Ashoke Kirtania and Kshudiram Tudu in his cabinet.

They had taken an oath along with him before the governor R N Ravi at the Brigade Parade Grounds in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 9.

Interestingly, no post of deputy CM has been created so far in Suvendu’s newly formed cabinet.

Dilip Ghosh, MLA from Kharagpur Sadar and former Bengal BJP president, has been given the rural development department, while Agnimitra Paul, another senior MLA from Asansol South constituency, will look after the women development and municipal affairs and urban development departments.

Ashok Kirtania, a legislator from Bagda seat, who belongs to the Matua community, got the state food department, and Kshudiram Tudu, who was elected from the tribal-dominated Ranibandh in Bankura, will head the Adivasi development affairs.