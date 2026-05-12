CBI takes over probe into murder of Suvendu Adhikari's aide, forms SIT

KOLKATA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into the murder of Chandranath Rath, personal assistant of the West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

The CBI has formed a seven-member SIT led by DIG Pankaj Kumar Singh to investigate the case.

The six other members of the SIT are Superintendent of Police (SP) Subhas Chandra Kundu, SP Anil Kumar Yadav, Deputy SP Vikash Pathak, DSP Amit Kumar, DSP Kuldeep and Inspector Vivek Srivastava, who is based in Lucknow. Singh, Kundu and Yadav are posted in Delhi, while Pathak, Kumar and Kuldeep are attached to CBI units in Dhanbad, Patna and Ranchi respectively.

The newly elected BJP government in West Bengal had directed its Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to conduct an inquiry into Rath’s murder soon after the incident. The SIT was formed hours after the CID began its investigation.

While visiting the state-run medical college and hospital at Barasat, where Rath’s postmortem was conducted, Suvendu Adhikari had said that a CBI probe was not required as the state police were investigating the case properly.

The three accused were detained on Sunday and later arrested by the SIT formed by the state government to probe the murder, which took place at Doharia in Madhyamgram of North 24 Parganas district on the night of May 6.