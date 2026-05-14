BCI seeks Mamata Banerjee's enrolment details after she appears in lawyer's gown to argue case at Calcutta HC

After former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee made an appearance in the Calcutta High Court, in a lawyer's gown, the Bar Council of India (BCI) on Thursday asked the West Bengal Bar Council to furnish a detailed report within 48 hours regarding the enrolment and professional practice status of the TMC leader.

Mamata appeared before the Calcutta HC earlier in the day, to argue a case in connection with alleged post-poll violence and attacks on party offices.

In a letter, the Bar Council of India (BCI) directed the secretary of the West Bengal Bar Council to furnish within two days complete records relating to Mamata's enrolment as an advocate, if any, and her practice status during and after her tenure as chief minister from 2011 to 2026.

The communication, issued by BCI Principal Secretary Sriramanto Sen, stated that the Council had taken note of "various media reports" claiming that Mamata appeared in court in legal attire, including white advocate bands.

"Mamata Banerjee served as chief minister of West Bengal from 2011 to 2026. Having regard to the constitutional public office held by her during the said period, and without expressing any opinion at this stage on the permissibility or otherwise of such appearance, the Bar Council of India requires the factual status of her enrolment, practice, suspension, if any, and resumption, if any, to be verified from your records," the communication said.

As per prevalent practice, a person, who was holding a constitutional post or gainfully employed, has to get the bar licence suspended during the service and for practising law again, the same has to be revived.

Mamata appeared before the Calcutta HC to argue a case filed by advocate Shirshanya Bandyopadhyay on behalf of the TMC, alleging attacks on party offices and violence against its workers, following the announcement of the 2026 Assembly poll results.

According to the petitioner, several TMC leaders and workers were allegedly forced to flee their homes after the polls, while many of them were attacked "because of their association with the Trinamool Congress".

The petition was filed in the Calcutta High Court on May 12.

The matter came up for hearing before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Parthasarathi Sen.

(With inputs from PTI)