TMC chief Mamata Banerjee appears before Calcutta HC to argue post-poll violence case

Former West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee appeared before the Calcutta High Court on Thursday to argue a case in connection with alleged post-poll violence and attacks on party offices.

Banerjee reached the high court in a lawyer's gown, accompanied by senior Trinamool Congress leaders Chandrima Bhattacharya and Kalyan Banerjee.

The matter pertains to a public interest litigation filed by advocate Shirshanya Bandyopadhyay on behalf of the TMC, alleging attacks on party offices and violence against its workers, following the announcement of the 2026 assembly poll results.

According to the petitioner, several TMC leaders and workers were allegedly forced to flee their homes after the polls, while many of them were attacked "because of their association with the Trinamool Congress".

The petition was filed in the Calcutta High Court on May 12.

The matter came up for hearing before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Parthasarathi Sen.