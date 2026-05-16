West Bengal police files FIR against Abhishek Banerjee for alleged 'inflammatory' remarks during elections

The West Bengal police has registered an FIR against Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee for allegedly making "inflammatory" statements during the recently concluded Assembly elections.

The FIR was filed based on a complaint filed by activist Rajib Sarkar at the Baguiati Police Station in North 24 Parganas district on May 5, a day after the assembly election results were declared.

The complainant accused the TMC MP of making 'provocative' comments on post-poll violence and the vote counting process, according to a senior police officer.

The complainant also claimed that Banerjee's inflammatory comments were linked to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said.

"Following due procedure after the filing of the complaint, an FIR was formally registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station under the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate on May 15," the officer said.

The case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Representation of the People Act, he said.

The complainant accused Banerjee of delivering inflammatory speeches during several election-related programmes between April 27 and May 3.

"The complainant alleged that certain remarks made during public meetings were provocative in nature and had the potential to disturb public order and communal harmony. The contents are being examined as part of the investigation," the police officer added.

(With inputs from PTI)