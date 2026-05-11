'Double engine disaster in Bengal': Abhishek Banerjee alleges violence by BJP 'miscreants' in Khejuri

Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday alleged that BJP "miscreants" set nearly 10 shops on fire in East Midnapore district's Khejuri area.

In a post on X, he claimed that West Bengal was already witnessing a "double engine disaster" under the newly formed BJP government in the state.

Banerjee alleged that the incident took place in Khejuri's Jonka GP, West Bhangan Mari area, and accused the police and Central forces of failing to act.

"Bengal is already witnessing a DOUBLE ENGINE DISASTER. In Khejuri's Jonka GP, West Bhangan Mari area, nearly 10 shops were allegedly set ablaze last night by BJP miscreants, right in front of the police. Entire livelihoods have been reduced to ashes because hatred and intimidation are now being used as political tools," Banerjee wrote.

He further targeted the BJP leadership, alleging that violence and fear were being used as instruments of politics in the state.

"This is the true face of the politics preached by @AmitShah and @BJP4India - division, fear and targeted violence carried out with complete impunity. Where are the Central Forces now? Or are they deployed only when it suits the BJP's political agenda?" he said.