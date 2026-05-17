Massive demolition drive carried out near Howrah railway station in Bengal

A massive demolition drive was carried out outside the Howrah railway station in West Bengal, with rows of makeshift shops and other structures being razed to the ground by bulldozers.

According to officials, the drive was carried out to clear alleged encroachments along the stretch from the Ganga ghat to the station premises. Many temporary stalls and structures along the footpaths, near the bus stand and Ganga ghat area were removed.

The Railways has not issued any official statement, but when asked, officials said it was a part of a regular cleanup operation.

Visuals from the spot showed police barricading large sections of the area while bulldozers razed roadside shops selling food items, plastic goods and other daily-use articles.

Some hawkers said they were not given adequate prior notice before the demolition drive was conducted and claimed their livelihoods had been severely affected.