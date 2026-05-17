Massive demolition drive carried out near Howrah railway station in Bengal

A massive demolition drive was carried out outside the Howrah railway station in West Bengal, with rows of makeshift shops and other structures being razed to the ground by bulldozers.
According to officials, the drive was carried out to clear alleged encroachments along the stretch from the Ganga ghat to the station premises. Many temporary stalls and structures along the footpaths, near the bus stand and Ganga ghat area were removed.
The Railways has not issued any official statement, but when asked, officials said it was a part of a regular cleanup operation.
Visuals from the spot showed police barricading large sections of the area while bulldozers razed roadside shops selling food items, plastic goods and other daily-use articles.
Some hawkers said they were not given adequate prior notice before the demolition drive was conducted and claimed their livelihoods had been severely affected.
Several traders said many of the stalls had existed for decades and demanded rehabilitation or alternative vending arrangements from the authorities.
"There should be beautification and proper management, but poor vendors should also be rehabilitated," one hawker said.
"We will have to resort to suicide if no rehabilitation is provided," another stall owner affected by the drive said.
Eyewitnesses said tension briefly flared up when some vendors attempted to resist the eviction, leading to heated exchanges and pushing between police personnel and protesters.
However, the situation was later brought under control.
The operation, conducted jointly by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), railway authorities and Howrah City Police, saw heavy deployment of security personnel across the area to prevent any untoward incident during the drive.
Authorities maintained that the operation was necessary to clear illegal occupation of railway land and improve pedestrian movement and security around the station area.
Police deployment in the locality continued on Sunday morning.
(With inputs from PTI)