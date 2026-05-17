Protest against demolition drive sparks violence in Kolkata, three cops injured

KOLKATA: At least three police personnel were injured and several vehicles damaged after a protest against the recent bulldozer action in Kolkata’s Tiljala turned violent in the minority-dominated Park Circus area on Sunday, with demonstrators allegedly pelting stones at security forces.

The violence comes days after bulldozers were deployed in Tiljala as part of the West Bengal government’s demolition drive against alleged illegal constructions following a factory fire earlier this week that claimed two lives.

According to police, a large number of people gathered near Park Circus Seven Point Crossing on Sunday afternoon to protest against the anti-encroachment drive and attempted to block roads.

Police said that while they were trying to disperse the “unlawful assembly”, a section of the protesters allegedly resorted to stone-pelting, leading to chaos in the area.

Several vehicles parked along the roadside, including those belonging to central forces, were vandalised during the unrest, officials said.

Following the clashes, heavy deployment of Kolkata Police and central forces was made in the area. Route marches and intensified patrolling were also carried out in nearby localities to prevent further escalation and restore normalcy.

Kolkata Police Additional Commissioner Ashesh Biswas said action had already been initiated against those involved in the violence.

“Some people tried to block the road. It was an illegal gathering. The police were trying to disperse them, and there was pelting of stones. Three of our colleagues were injured,” Biswas told reporters.

“We have already arrested a few people,” he added.