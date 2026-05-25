Bengal revives rural employment programme, two districts remain under scanner

The West Bengal government will resume the rural employment scheme under the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Grameen) Act in all districts except Murshidabad and South 24 Parganas, where allegations of irregularities in the implementation of the programme are still under investigation, a senior official said on Monday.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at the state secretariat, the official said.

The VB-G RAM G Act is set to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and is scheduled to come into effect across all states and Union Territories from July 1.

Adhikari directed the concerned departments to expedite the resumption of the rural employment programme in all eligible districts, excluding Murshidabad and South 24 Parganas, the official added.