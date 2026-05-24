Bengal govt orders 'holding centres' for illegal foreigners amid infiltration crackdown

West Bengal’s BJP government has directed district administrations to set up "holding centres" for suspected illegal foreigners and foreign prisoners awaiting repatriation, in a move that gives administrative backing to its contentious "detect, delete and deport" policy.

The order, issued by the state Home and Hill Affairs Department’s Foreigners’ Branch on May 23, asked district magistrates to create infrastructure to house "apprehended foreigners" and "released foreign prisoners" until deportation formalities are completed.

The directive, framed as a procedural measure in line with central guidelines, comes days after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced a tougher anti-infiltration framework and said his government had adopted a "detect, delete and deport" policy — a phrase long associated with the BJP’s politics around infiltration and border security in Bengal.

The communication referred to an advisory of the Union Home Ministry in May last year laying down procedures for handling Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas found staying illegally in India.

"In this connection, it is requested to take initiative/appropriate action for setting up of Holding Centres in the district for apprehended foreigners as well as for the released foreign prisoners awaiting deportation/repatriation," the order said.

Copies of the communication have been sent to the director general of police, police commissionerates, superintendents of police, and the Foreigners Regional Registration Office in Kolkata.

Officials said the proposed centres would function as temporary transit facilities for those detained on suspicion of illegal stay and for foreign nationals whose deportation processes are underway.