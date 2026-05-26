Bangladeshis rush back home via Hakimpur border after Bengal government sets up holding centres

KOLKATA: Fresh rush of Bangladeshi infiltrators seeking to return to their motherland was reported at the Hakimpur border in North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday.

This comes within less than 48 hours after the West Bengal government, led by the Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, on Saturday announced setting up of ‘holding centres’ across districts in the state.

Since early this morning the illegal infiltrators carrying with their bag and baggage were seen gathering at the BSF check post at Hakimpur under the Bashirhat subdivision.

More than around 150 infiltrators were found waiting for call from the BSF personnel posted at the check post so that they can go back to their own country across the border.

The same scene was witnessed in October last year when the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

With implementation of the SIR exercise, hundreds of Bangladeshi infiltrators, who used to work in different parts, including Rajarhat, New Town, Dum Dum, Dankuni, Howrah, etc. in Bengal, had gathered at the Hakimpur checkpoint and returned to Bangladesh.

Since then, no such rush of illegal immigrants were found at the checkpoint.

On Saturday, the first-ever BJP government in Bengal issued a notification citing guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.