Bengal hands over 142.79 acres to BSF for border fencing: CM Suvendu Adhikari

The West Bengal government has handed over 142.79 acres of land to the Border Security Force (BSF) for the construction of outposts and barbed-wire fencing along the India-Bangladesh border, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Wednesday.

The transfer forms part of the State government's decision, taken at its first Cabinet meeting on May 11, to provide 600 acres within 45 days for border fencing and related infrastructure.

In a post on social media, Adhikari said the State had intensified efforts to strengthen border security by facilitating the construction of BSF infrastructure in border areas.

“Additional land has now been handed over to the BSF, taking the total tally to 142.79 acres,” he said.