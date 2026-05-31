BJP alleges Mamata Banerjee pressured hospital to admit Abhishek Banerjee

KOLKATA: The BJP on Sunday alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee exerted pressure on a private hospital to admit her nephew and senior party leader Abhishek Banerjee, despite doctors reportedly finding no serious injuries.
In a post on X, West Bengal BJP spokesperson Debjit Sarkar shared an audio clip in which Mamata Banerjee was purportedly heard expressing anger over the hospital’s reluctance to admit the Diamond Harbour MP.
PTI was unable to independently verify the authenticity of the audio clip or the claims surrounding it.
Sarkar alleged that the TMC chief had threatened the CEO of Belle Vue Hospital and pressured hospital authorities to admit Abhishek Banerjee even though medical reports indicated no significant injuries.
“This represents a disturbing attempt to misuse medical institutions for political narratives. Hospitals exist to serve patients based on medical necessity, not political convenience,” Sarkar said.
He further claimed that any attempt to intimidate doctors, administrators or healthcare institutions undermines public trust and violates democratic norms.
The TMC did not immediately respond to the allegations.
The controversy follows an incident on Saturday in Sonarpur town in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, where Abhishek Banerjee was reportedly attacked by a crowd while visiting victims of post-poll violence. According to reports, stones and eggs were thrown at him, and he was subjected to verbal abuse. He was seen wearing a cricket helmet and was escorted away by aides.
Abhishek Banerjee later alleged that BJP supporters had attempted to kill him.
Eyewitness accounts suggested that unidentified individuals scuffled with the TMC leader while shouting “thief, thief”. The situation quickly descended into chaos, with some members of the crowd allegedly attempting to physically assault him before security personnel intervened.
Following the incident, Banerjee was briefly admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata and was discharged after receiving primary medical attention.
Sarkar further alleged that the hospitalisation was intended to build a political narrative and potentially avoid summonses or notices issued by authorities.
The West Bengal CID has served a notice to Abhishek Banerjee, directing him to appear for questioning in connection with an investigation into the alleged use of forged signatures of TMC MLAs in a communication to the West Bengal Assembly Secretariat endorsing Shobondeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of the Opposition.
(With inputs from PTI)