BJP alleges Mamata Banerjee pressured hospital to admit Abhishek Banerjee

PTI was unable to independently verify the authenticity of the audio clip or the claims surrounding it.

Sarkar alleged that the TMC chief had threatened the CEO of Belle Vue Hospital and pressured hospital authorities to admit Abhishek Banerjee even though medical reports indicated no significant injuries.

“This represents a disturbing attempt to misuse medical institutions for political narratives. Hospitals exist to serve patients based on medical necessity, not political convenience,” Sarkar said.

He further claimed that any attempt to intimidate doctors, administrators or healthcare institutions undermines public trust and violates democratic norms.

The TMC did not immediately respond to the allegations.

The controversy follows an incident on Saturday in Sonarpur town in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, where Abhishek Banerjee was reportedly attacked by a crowd while visiting victims of post-poll violence. According to reports, stones and eggs were thrown at him, and he was subjected to verbal abuse. He was seen wearing a cricket helmet and was escorted away by aides.