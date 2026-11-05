SC asks TMC leader to approach Calcutta HC over delay in rebel MLAs' disqualification

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay seeking a direction to the West Bengal Assembly Speaker to expedite the adjudication of disqualification petitions against 10 rebel party MLAs, asking him to approach the Calcutta High Court instead.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi disposed of the petition while requesting the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court to place the matter before a division bench for urgent consideration and expeditious disposal.

"It seems to us that the petitioner has to take recourse to the Calcutta High Court. We accordingly dispose of this petition at this stage with liberty to the petitioner to file an appropriate petition before the high court. We request the Chief Justice of the high court to list the matter before a division bench for urgent consideration and decide the matter expeditiously," the bench ordered.

At the outset, the bench noted that the Speaker was expected to decide the disqualification petitions, filed on July 8, within three months.

Appearing for Chattopadhyay, his counsel submitted that five months had passed since the petitions were filed but the Speaker had not adjudicated them.

Justice Bagchi acknowledged the delay but observed, "We quite understand. You cannot litigate to jump the queue."

The counsel urged the Supreme Court to direct a division bench of the high court to hear the matter to prevent it from getting caught in another round of intra-court appeals. He also pointed out that the Calcutta High Court was on a break until November 11.

"We request an expeditious disposal. There is already an order of this court concerning West Bengal," the counsel submitted.

Justice Bagchi, however, said, "We are aware of the situation. You cannot have all petitions coming here merely because we have passed an order in one."