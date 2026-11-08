Kedartal tragedy casts shadow over Kali Puja as four bodies reach Bankura

KOLKATA: Four bodies of the five trekkers, who were part of the eight-member trekking group that had gone missing about one week ago on the Kedartal trek, were brought to their native villages in Bankura district in West Bengal on Sunday.

The four bodies, locked in wooden coffins, reached Salboni village in Bankura this morning. One of the five trekkers from the district is still missing. The family members of the missing person, Ratan Ghosh, are spending their days in sheer anxiety and tension.

The five mountaineers, Rintu Mandal, Tapas Bauri, Uday Ghosh, Ratan Ghosh and Manoj Khaoas, from Bankura had left for Uttarakhand a day before Lakshmi Puja for the Kedartal trek. The first four hail from Salboni village, while the last one is a resident of Keshra. They had planned to trek from Gangotri to Kedartal.

On 27 October, the five mountaineers from Bankura, along with other trekkers, had started for Kedartal from the base camp at Gangotri.

The Kedartal trek is a challenging, high-altitude expedition in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand. The eight-member team had gone missing on the night of 29 October owing to a sudden massive avalanche at an altitude of 4,000 metres on the Gangotri-Kedartal route.

The Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority carried out a search operation by helicopter. Seven bodies of the eight trekkers were recovered during the search operations. Four of the seven bodies were from Bankura district.