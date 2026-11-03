Uttarakhand Kedartal tragedy: Bodies of two missing trekkers recovered, search continues for six

DEHRADUN: Rescuers have recovered the bodies of two of the eight people missing after an avalanche and heavy snowfall struck the Kedartal trekking route in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. Both victims were from West Bengal. Search teams are continuing their efforts to locate the six others.

The avalanche struck near Bhoj Khadak and Kachcha Dhang on October 29, as the trekking party was returning from Kedartal.

A 12-member trekking team left Gangotri on October 27 after obtaining permission from the Forest Department. Four members returned safely, while three porters and a cook, Rohan Rana, reached Gangotri on October 30 and reported that eight members were missing. Rescue operations involving the SDRF, NDRF, police, Forest Department and NIM began on October 31. However, ground and aerial searches have been hampered by snowfall and poor visibility.

“Teams from the NDRF, SDRF, Uttarakhand Police, Forest Department and NIM are involved in the operation. Bad weather and continuous snowfall are making the search difficult,” SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi said.

Mohan Rana, father of Siddharth, has urged the administration to involve the Army and the Air Force, including the deployment of advanced helicopters, arguing that the steep terrain and adverse weather conditions are hampering the search. He said the trekking party had carried food and water supplies for two to three days and believed that the group had been caught in the avalanche.