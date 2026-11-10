Suvendu mulling fresh action against Mamata Banerjee over 'concealment' in poll affidavit

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said he is likely to initiate fresh legal proceedings against his predecessor Mamata Banerjee, alleging that she had concealed crucial information in her election affidavits while contesting the 2026 Assembly polls.

Adhikari also said the role of the returning officer who had accepted Banerjee's nomination papers despite objections raised during scrutiny would be investigated, opening another legal front in the political confrontation between the two leaders.

"She (Mamata) concealed several important details in her election affidavit. During scrutiny, several candidates had raised objections in this regard. Despite this, the returning officer concerned rejected those objections and cleared her nomination. The discrepancies were not taken into account during scrutiny," he said.

"I plan to initiate legal proceedings over this. Such things cannot be allowed," Adhikari told reporters.

He said there are multiple judgments against candidates suppressing information in their poll affidavits, and he would move the court, appealing to cancel Banerjee's nomination.