Suvendu mulling fresh action against Mamata Banerjee over 'concealment' in poll affidavit

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said he is likely to initiate fresh legal proceedings against his predecessor Mamata Banerjee, alleging that she had concealed crucial information in her election affidavits while contesting the 2026 Assembly polls.
Adhikari also said the role of the returning officer who had accepted Banerjee's nomination papers despite objections raised during scrutiny would be investigated, opening another legal front in the political confrontation between the two leaders.
"She (Mamata) concealed several important details in her election affidavit. During scrutiny, several candidates had raised objections in this regard. Despite this, the returning officer concerned rejected those objections and cleared her nomination. The discrepancies were not taken into account during scrutiny," he said.
"I plan to initiate legal proceedings over this. Such things cannot be allowed," Adhikari told reporters.
He said there are multiple judgments against candidates suppressing information in their poll affidavits, and he would move the court, appealing to cancel Banerjee's nomination.
The proposed action comes amid an intensifying political and legal confrontation between the two leaders, who have faced each other in successive Assembly elections.
Adhikari defeated Banerjee in Nandigram in 2021 and again in Bhabanipur in 2026.
In the latter election, he also contested and won from Nandigram, before assuming office as chief minister following the BJP's victory in the state.
Asked about a Delhi Police notice served at Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence on Monday in connection with a case dating back to 2013, Adhikari declined to comment, saying he was unaware of the details of the case.
The Delhi Police notice, linked to a confrontation during a TMC protest in the national capital, reportedly refers to allegations of obstructing public servants in the discharge of their duties and assaulting officials, among other charges.
Police are expected to question the former chief minister at a time and place convenient to her.
(With inputs from PTI)