Mamata-led TMC furnishes documents in EC battle over party control, alleges forged affidavits by rival groups

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress on Sunday submitted affidavits and other documents to the Election Commission in the ongoing dispute over the party's organisational control, with MP Kalyan Banerjee accusing the rival faction of using forged documents to stake its claim, PTI reported.

Speaking to reporters after submitting the documents, Kalyan Banerjee alleged that police personnel in West Bengal had intimidated TMC leaders, office-bearers and grassroots workers into signing affidavits in favour of the faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee. He also alleged that several signatures on the documents had been forged.

The Election Commission is hearing the dispute under the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, which empowers it to adjudicate claims by rival groups of a recognised political party. The Ritabrata-led faction has staked its claim to the TMC's organisational control, election symbol and funds.

Kalyan Banerjee said his side had submitted all its pleadings and affidavits in compliance with the Supreme Court's directions, providing both hard and soft copies to the poll panel.

"We have original affidavits. We have no fear. They have forged affidavits. So they have not given it out of fear," he said.

"Every police station's officer forced people to sign the affidavits, and in many affidavits, the signatures are forged," he alleged.

Questioning why the rival faction had not shared copies of its affidavits with his side, the TMC MP said the Election Commission could not take cognisance of documents that had not been disclosed to them.

He said his side would send soft copies of all the affidavits submitted by it to the Ritabrata-led group.

"Whenever the affidavits are disclosed, we will prosecute them. We will put Mr Ritabrata Banerjee in jail," he said.

Kalyan Banerjee said his side had submitted affidavits from 17 MPs, 32 MLAs in West Bengal, five MLAs in Meghalaya and one MLA in Assam, besides more than two lakh affidavits from grassroots-level workers.

He also challenged the rival faction to demonstrate its support among elected representatives, disputing Ritabrata Banerjee's claim of having the backing of 65 MLAs.

(With inputs from PTI)