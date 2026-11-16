Calcutta HC extends stay on demolition of 'illegally built' house of TMC's Mamata camp leader till December 1

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Monday extended till December 1 an interim stay on the demolition of the "illegally" constructed house of TMC leader Jahangir Khan, aligned with the Mamata Banerjee camp, in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district.

Khan, who is now in jail, moved the high court, claiming that the district administration initiated demolition of the alleged unauthorised portion of his house at Falta on November 12 without following proper procedure.

The court had on November 13 granted an interim stay on the demolition till Monday.

Justice Suvra Ghosh directed the authorities to stop the demolition of the alleged unauthorised portion of the house until December 1, when the matter will be heard again.

The court directed the West Bengal government to file an affidavit in opposition to the contention of Khan by November 23.

The petitioner was also asked to file his affidavit in reply by November 27.

Khan, who lost as a Trinamool Congress candidate from Falta constituency in the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections, was arrested on July 8 from the India-Nepal border in north Bengal on charges of assault, extortion and criminal intimidation.

His lawyer claimed that no notice for demolition of the alleged unauthorised structure was served.

The state's lawyer prayed for permission to file an affidavit in opposition to the contention of the petitioner.