KOLKATA: Five deaths in police firing in six months have brought West Bengal's troubled history of encounters back into focus, drawing parallels with the Naxalite crackdown of the 1970s, the Gorkhaland agitation and subsequent anti-crime operations, while raising questions over the limits of police power and the new government's endorsement of retaliatory firing.

The five men, killed in Baruipur, Gaighata, Samserganj, Raiganj and Nanoor since July, were accused of serious crimes, including rape, murder and firing at police personnel. Police maintained that officers opened fire in self-defence after the accused allegedly attacked them.

For a state that witnessed the disappearance of a generation during midnight raids, custodial interrogations and alleged staged encounters during the anti-Naxalite crackdown, the latest shootings have revived memories of a turbulent past. The circumstances may differ, but the debate over how far police can go in the name of law enforcement remains familiar.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who also holds the Home portfolio, has repeatedly backed the police response.

“Will the police throw rasgullas if they are fired upon by criminals?” he asked, saying personnel had been given operational freedom in rape and murder, drug trafficking and infiltration cases.

To understand the latest debate, it is necessary to revisit the phases in which "police encounters" shaped Bengal's political and security landscape.