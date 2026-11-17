KOLKATA: Five deaths in police firing in six months have brought West Bengal's troubled history of encounters back into focus, drawing parallels with the Naxalite crackdown of the 1970s, the Gorkhaland agitation and subsequent anti-crime operations, while raising questions over the limits of police power and the new government's endorsement of retaliatory firing.
The five men, killed in Baruipur, Gaighata, Samserganj, Raiganj and Nanoor since July, were accused of serious crimes, including rape, murder and firing at police personnel. Police maintained that officers opened fire in self-defence after the accused allegedly attacked them.
For a state that witnessed the disappearance of a generation during midnight raids, custodial interrogations and alleged staged encounters during the anti-Naxalite crackdown, the latest shootings have revived memories of a turbulent past. The circumstances may differ, but the debate over how far police can go in the name of law enforcement remains familiar.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who also holds the Home portfolio, has repeatedly backed the police response.
“Will the police throw rasgullas if they are fired upon by criminals?” he asked, saying personnel had been given operational freedom in rape and murder, drug trafficking and infiltration cases.
To understand the latest debate, it is necessary to revisit the phases in which "police encounters" shaped Bengal's political and security landscape.
Former DG-rank officer Raj Kanojia said encounters and retaliatory firing had occurred under successive governments, cautioning against categorising every police shooting as an encounter.
“Such incidents are not new to Bengal. During the Naxalite period, they were quite common. There were also instances during the Gorkhaland agitation, when armed men in the hills confronted the police. When I was in Kolkata Police's Detective Department, there were encounters as we dealt with dreaded gangs. However, I would not necessarily describe all these incidents as encounters. These were retaliatory firings in self-defence,” he told PTI.
The first and perhaps most traumatic phase was the crackdown on the Naxalite movement, which began with the 1967 Naxalbari uprising and subsequently spread to Kolkata. Confrontations between police and underground revolutionary groups intensified in the early 1970s, amid allegations of torture, custodial deaths and staged encounters.
Operation Steeplechase, conducted in July-August 1971 under President's Rule, marked a major military and police offensive against the movement. The crackdown intensified under then chief minister Siddhartha Shankar Ray after he assumed office in 1972. Naxalite ideologue Charu Mazumdar died in police custody, while the Baranagar-Kashipur killings of August 1971 remain another grim episode.
The next major phase came during the Gorkhaland agitation in the Darjeeling hills, led by Subhas Ghising's Gorkha National Liberation Front between 1986 and 1988. The movement witnessed repeated confrontations between security personnel and armed supporters.
Official records refer to five deaths in police firing at Kurseong on May 25, 1986, following an attack on personnel by GNLF supporters. A July 27 confrontation in Kalimpong involving a mob armed with khukris was another major episode. These were police-firing incidents, though not necessarily encounters in the narrower sense, a retired IPS officer said.
By the late 1990s, the focus had shifted from political insurgency to Kolkata's criminal gangs. Operations against those involved in extortion and murders brought encounters back into public discourse.
One incident, however, demonstrated the dangers of accepting the police version without scrutiny.
In 1997, history-sheeter Khagen Majhi was shot dead in Kalyani in what police described as an encounter. In 2009, a court sentenced an inspector and a sub-inspector to life imprisonment for his murder, holding the encounter to be fake.
The case remains a significant judicial reminder that a police claim of self-defence cannot, by itself, establish the legality of a shooting.
The subsequent Maoist insurgency in Jungalmahal brought another phase of armed confrontation, with joint operations by the state police and central forces between 2008 and 2011, spanning the Left Front and TMC regimes.
Maoist leader Kishenji was killed in Burishole forest in November 2011, months after the TMC replaced the Left Front government. Security forces described it as a gun battle, while Maoist groups and rights activists alleged that he had been captured and killed.
During the TMC's 15-year rule, encounters were less prominent, though controversial police shootings continued to attract scrutiny.
One such incident was the killing of murder-accused Sajjak Alam near the Bangladesh border in Uttar Dinajpur district in 2025. Alam had escaped three days after shooting policemen. Then DGP Rajeev Kumar, now a TMC MP, had warned that police would respond “four times” if criminals fired at them.
The incident showed that tough rhetoric on police retaliation was not confined to the present political dispensation.
An analysis of National Human Rights Commission data by the Rights and Risks Analysis Group recorded 13 encounter-death cases in Bengal between 1998-99 and 2007-08, and 48 between 2008-09 and 2017-18. These are registered cases, not a comprehensive count of police shootings or findings that the deaths were unlawful.
The first period falls within the Left Front's rule, while the second spans its final three years and the TMC's first seven years in office.
Former DG-rank officer Adhir Sharma said five deaths in six months were unusual and stressed the need to ensure quicker trials in rape and murder cases and improve conviction rates.
“Encounters could be a quick fix, but not a permanent solution. A government should aim to improve the system within which the police and the criminal justice system work,” he told PTI.
Human rights activist Ranjit Sur of the Association for Protection of Democratic Rights said governments must be held accountable for police action.