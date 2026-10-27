Bengal BJP chief says deaths of two rape-murder accused cannot be called encounters

KOLKATA: West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya on Tuesday said the deaths of two rape-murder accused in alleged gunfights with the police in two districts cannot be termed “encounters”.

An accused arrested in the rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl was killed in an alleged gunfight with the police in Gaighata, North 24 Parganas district, early on Tuesday.

A senior police officer said the accused allegedly snatched a police officer’s service revolver and opened fire at personnel during a crime scene reconstruction, prompting retaliatory firing.

This was the second such incident in three months. In July, another accused in the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl was killed in an alleged gunfight with the police in Baruipur, South 24 Parganas district. He had also allegedly snatched an officer’s revolver and fired at police personnel during a crime scene reconstruction, leading to retaliatory firing.

Bhattacharya said describing the deaths as “encounters” would be misleading.

“The situation that forced the police to fire at the accused persons in both cases cannot be termed as encounters,” he said.