Rape-murder accused killed in police encounter in West Bengal

A 23-year-old man accused in the rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl was killed in a gunfight with the police in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night in Gaighata, where he was taken for reconstruction of the crime.

Suddenly, he snatched the service revolver of a police officer and opened fire on the personnel, leading to retaliatory firing in which he sustained gunshot wounds, she said.

He was taken to Chandpara Rural Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the officer said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem.

"The circumstances under which the accused managed to snatch the revolver of an officer and the sequence of events leading to the firing are likely to be probed," she said.

No policemen were injured in the firing by the accused. When he opened fire on the police personnel, they took cover in a nearby canal, she added.

The deceased's family members reached the hospital and expressed their ire over the incident.

A large police contingent has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order, the officer said.