Members of the SFI and ABVP clashed at Kolkata's College Street on Wednesday over rival attempts to set up bookstalls featuring contrasting ideological literature, prompting heavy police deployment and disrupting traffic in the busy academic hub.
The confrontation began after members of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) tried to set up a stall selling nationalist literature in front of one organised by the CPI(M)'s student wing, the Students' Federation of India (SFI). The SFI had planned a three-day mini book fair featuring leftist and progressive writings.
Traffic in the area came to a standstill for over an hour after ABVP supporters staged a protest outside the Calcutta University main campus around 11.15 am and squatted on the road. Left student leaders alleged that the ABVP supporters also attempted to vandalise an SFI bookstall.
College Street is a key thoroughfare in central Kolkata, providing access to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, as well as Calcutta and Presidency universities.
The protesters allegedly tore down flex banners at the SFI stall, took away books and ripped them apart, besides damaging and setting fire to hoardings, they said.
Carrying books by Swami Vivekananda and pictures of Bharat Mata, the ABVP workers demanded permission to set up their stall alongside the SFI's.
The protesters said they would not allow the sale of books that they considered "anti-national" or opposed to Sanatan traditions.
SFI supporters, meanwhile, displayed the national flag during the confrontation. They also questioned whether those involved in the protest could even be considered students, saying no student would indulge in burning books.
A large contingent of police personnel was deployed to prevent the situation from spiralling out of control.
Barricades and guardrails were erected to separate the rival groups.
However, ABVP members attempted to break through the barricades, leading to a scuffle with the police.
An SFI member was allegedly injured during the altercation and fell to the ground before being rescued.
ABVP supporters also staged a road block, with some lying on the road to press their demand for permission to set up their own bookstall.
The confrontation was the latest development in a dispute that began on Tuesday, when the CPM launched its three-day mini book fair in front of the Mahabodhi Society premises at College Street, a hub of academic institutions and publishing houses.
The party claimed it had obtained police permission for the event, but SFI members alleged that the authorities subsequently prevented them from setting up their bookstall.
With the proposed stall yet to be installed, SFI members displayed books along the tram tracks on Tuesday.
Police personnel sought to remove the books, maintaining that the arrangement violated regulations, triggering clashes that kept parts of College Street tense for much of the day.
Wednesday's clashes took place in the backdrop of the alleged vandalism of CPI(M) bookstalls during the Durga Puja festivities that had emerged as another flashpoint in the state's ongoing political and ideological contestation.
The Left has alleged that its stalls, traditionally set up during the festive season to sell Marxist, progressive and secular literature, were targeted by BJP-backed miscreants, raising concerns over attempts to restrict its cultural and political outreach.
The developments brought the ideological rivalry between the Left and Right wing student organisations onto the College Street, the city's booksellers' hub which is traditionally associated with Bengal's literary, intellectual and student movements.
The two organisations have frequently been at odds over campus politics and competing ideological narratives since the change of guard in state power in May this year, with the latest confrontation playing out through rival displays of literature and symbols.
(With inputs from PTI)