Members of the SFI and ABVP clashed at Kolkata's College Street on Wednesday over rival attempts to set up bookstalls featuring contrasting ideological literature, prompting heavy police deployment and disrupting traffic in the busy academic hub.

The confrontation began after members of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) tried to set up a stall selling nationalist literature in front of one organised by the CPI(M)'s student wing, the Students' Federation of India (SFI). The SFI had planned a three-day mini book fair featuring leftist and progressive writings.

Traffic in the area came to a standstill for over an hour after ABVP supporters staged a protest outside the Calcutta University main campus around 11.15 am and squatted on the road. Left student leaders alleged that the ABVP supporters also attempted to vandalise an SFI bookstall.

College Street is a key thoroughfare in central Kolkata, providing access to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, as well as Calcutta and Presidency universities.

The protesters allegedly tore down flex banners at the SFI stall, took away books and ripped them apart, besides damaging and setting fire to hoardings, they said.

Carrying books by Swami Vivekananda and pictures of Bharat Mata, the ABVP workers demanded permission to set up their stall alongside the SFI's.

The protesters said they would not allow the sale of books that they considered "anti-national" or opposed to Sanatan traditions.

SFI supporters, meanwhile, displayed the national flag during the confrontation. They also questioned whether those involved in the protest could even be considered students, saying no student would indulge in burning books.

A large contingent of police personnel was deployed to prevent the situation from spiralling out of control.

Barricades and guardrails were erected to separate the rival groups.

However, ABVP members attempted to break through the barricades, leading to a scuffle with the police.

An SFI member was allegedly injured during the altercation and fell to the ground before being rescued.