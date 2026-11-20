Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee on Friday appeared before investigating officers at Girish Park police station in Kolkata in connection with a complaint accusing him of threatening police personnel and obstructing official duties.

Banerjee reached the police station shortly after noon, as a large number of TMC supporters gathered outside. BJP supporters also assembled at the spot and raised “chor” (thief) slogans against the MP, triggering a verbal confrontation between workers of the two parties.

The case stems from an FIR registered at Girish Park police station following remarks made by Banerjee against the police on October 29.

While speaking to reporters, the Diamond Harbour MP had alleged that the police were filing false cases against opposition leaders at the behest of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and the state government. He had warned that police officers responsible for such actions would be held accountable if the government changed.

A woman subsequently lodged a complaint against Banerjee at the police station on October 31.

On November 13, police personnel visited his residence in Kalighat and served him a notice directing him to appear before the investigating officers on Friday.