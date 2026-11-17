TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday doubled down on his criticism of the judiciary, questioning its impartiality and alleging that leaders linked to the BJP received preferential treatment.
His remarks came after the Calcutta High Court issued him a show-cause notice for criminal contempt over his statements against the judiciary.
Reacting to the court's order, Banerjee questioned why he had been served a notice while BJP leaders and others making remarks against constitutional authorities had not faced similar action.
"The Constitution of India has given me the right, as a citizen of this country, to raise questions," he said, asserting that everyone should be treated equally under the law.
Explaining his earlier remarks on the judiciary, the TMC MP said, "Why did I say that the judiciary is not impartial? Because when an FIR is filed against Suvendu Adhikari, a stay order is granted; but that does not happen in my case. The rules should be the same for everyone, but they are not."
Alleging that his close aide had been implicated in a false case and sent to jail, Banerjee claimed that similar action was not taken against aides of BJP leaders.
He also referred to former TMC leaders Mukul Roy and Arjun Singh, alleging that they enjoyed protection after joining the BJP.
"My residence was attacked, but a case of molestation is filed against me. If I am being served a show-cause notice, why aren't Gyanesh Kumar and Nishikant Dubey also served show-cause notices? They too have committed contempt of court. Is it because they are associated with the BJP?" he asked.
Banerjee further alleged that a section of the judiciary was biased.
"We lost in Bengal (assembly elections) because we had complete faith in the Supreme Court. If someone is associated with the BJP, he gets protection," he alleged.
The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the issuance of a show-cause notice to Banerjee, holding that he had committed "ex facie criminal contempt" through his statements and a social media post targeting the court.
The court directed him to respond to the notice within 15 days of its issuance.
The notice follows Banerjee's recent remarks questioning the impartiality of the judiciary and his social media post, which triggered the contempt proceedings.
(With Inputs from PTI)