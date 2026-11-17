"The Constitution of India has given me the right, as a citizen of this country, to raise questions," he said, asserting that everyone should be treated equally under the law.

Explaining his earlier remarks on the judiciary, the TMC MP said, "Why did I say that the judiciary is not impartial? Because when an FIR is filed against Suvendu Adhikari, a stay order is granted; but that does not happen in my case. The rules should be the same for everyone, but they are not."

Alleging that his close aide had been implicated in a false case and sent to jail, Banerjee claimed that similar action was not taken against aides of BJP leaders.

He also referred to former TMC leaders Mukul Roy and Arjun Singh, alleging that they enjoyed protection after joining the BJP.