Calcutta HC takes exception to Abhishek Banerjee's remarks on judiciary, says MP cannot be treated as layperson

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday took exception to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's remarks allegedly casting aspersions on a section of the judiciary, observing that an elected representative and an educated person could not be treated like an ordinary layperson.

However, a bench of Justice Krishna Rao clarified that the controversy surrounding the remarks would not influence its decision on Banerjee's plea seeking a review of his security cover, which was downgraded from Z+ to X category. The court reserved its order on the petition.

The observations came during the hearing of Banerjee's writ petition, when the West Bengal government accused him of making remarks amounting to criminal contempt of court in a televised interview. The state urged the court to initiate suo motu contempt proceedings.

Additional Advocate General Billwadal Bhattacharya, appearing for the state, submitted a transcript of the interview and a pen drive containing its video recording. He alleged that Banerjee had named a judge and cast aspersions on the judiciary, amounting to an attack on a constitutional institution by a sitting MP.

"This case is covered under the Contempt of Courts Act. This cannot be allowed to continue," the AAG submitted.

Opposing the state's contention, senior advocate Shoeb Alam, appearing for Banerjee, argued that the remarks were unrelated to the relief sought in the petition and were an expression of exasperation over repeated attacks on the TMC leader and the alleged failure of authorities to provide adequate protection.