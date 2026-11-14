‘You cannot fight politically, so it is a bulldozer, sometimes a false case’: Abhishek Banerjee

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday accused investigating agencies of selectively targeting him through multiple cases, alleging that West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari was never summoned for questioning in the Narada sting case despite being seen allegedly accepting money in the footage.

Speaking to reporters outside his residence after nearly four hours of police questioning, Banerjee said he had cooperated with every investigation and never evaded summons.

"In the last five years, no one saw Suvendu Adhikari, when he was the Leader of the Opposition, appear at a police station or before the CBI in connection with the Narada case, despite the allegations of accepting money, as he was protected by the high court," he said.

"There is nothing against me, yet I am repeatedly being summoned in various false cases," he alleged.

Banerjee was questioned at Bhowanipore police station in connection with an FIR over a social media post allegedly targeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Gujarati community.

The FIR, registered on May 27, alleged that he had described the CEC as a "puppet of the anti-Bengali Gujarati gang", with the remarks potentially affecting communal harmony and national integrity.