West Bengal Health Minister Sharadwat Mukherjee has triggered a political controversy by claiming that the rebel faction of the Trinamool Congress led by Ritabrata Banerjee is surviving on the patronage of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and would cease to exist the day he withdraws his support.
In a video of a meeting with party workers in Bidhannagar, which was posted on social media by CPI(M) leader Shatarup Ghosh, Mukherjee was heard distinguishing what he described as the "dead TMC" led by Mamata Banerjee and the Ritabrata-led faction, suggesting that the latter was functioning with the backing of the chief minister.
PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.
"One is 'mrita' (dead) Trinamool, the other is 'Rita' Trinamool. Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool is almost finished. The Ritabrata Trinamool is surviving because the honourable chief minister has his hand on its head. The day he withdraws that support, it too will be finished," the minister was heard saying in the video.
Mukherjee also referred to Adhikari's claim that he could secure the support of 280 legislators, suggesting that the chief minister had not made the assertion without reason.
The remarks assumed significance against the backdrop of an intensifying power struggle within the TMC following its defeat in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, which has split the party's parliamentary, legislative and organisational structures into rival camps.
The rupture dates back to June, when 20 of the TMC's 27 Lok Sabha MPs broke away from the party and aligned themselves with the NCPI, extending support to the NDA.
The rebellion subsequently spread to the state Assembly, where around 60 of the 80 TMC MLAs backed Ritabrata Banerjee's claim to the Leader of the Opposition's post, rejecting the nominee supported by the Mamata Banerjee camp.
The dissident legislators later convened a separate session, elected senior MLA Arup Roy as chairperson and announced a parallel organisational structure, deepening the party's internal crisis.
The Election Commission's intervention over the party's name and symbol added another institutional dimension to the confrontation. The Mamata Banerjee-led faction was allotted the name Mamata All India Trinamool Congress and the Football Player symbol, while the rival faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee was given the name Democratic Trinamool Congress and the Envelope symbol.
The Mamata camp has repeatedly accused the BJP of backing the Ritabrata-led faction to weaken the party from within. It has also alleged that the chief minister's support was instrumental in the rival faction securing the Leader of the Opposition's post.
Mukherjee's remarks are likely to provide fresh ammunition to the Mamata camp, which has maintained that the rival faction is operating with the BJP's tacit backing.
The video also triggered a political backlash, with BJP leaders seeking to downplay the minister's comments.
Union Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar said the minister was apparently trying to convey that the opposition was currently "non-existent", but added that Mukherjee himself would be better placed to explain what he meant.
The Ritabrata camp reacted sharply to the remarks. MLA Akhruzzaman warned that Mukherjee would soon see what opposition meant.
TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh, from the Mamata-led faction, said the health minister had exposed the rival camp's "true colours".
Later, Mukherjee told PTI that it was not necessary to comment on what CPI(M) leaders are sharing, as, he claimed that their presence is largely confined to social media.
The minister said what he had meant was that the chief minister and state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya have managed to contain public anger and prevent attacks on TMC leaders.
"Had they not intervened and ensured that such incidents were stopped, all types of TMC — be it 'mrita' 'Rita', 'bhita' (scared) or 'sphita' (referring to TMC leaders who have an understanding with the CPI(M)) — would not have existed," he said.
The controversy has once again brought the alleged BJP backing of the breakaway TMC faction into the spotlight, with the minister's remarks providing a rare public assertion from within the ruling establishment about the chief minister's alleged role in sustaining the rival camp.
(With inputs from PTI)