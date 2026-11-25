West Bengal Health Minister Sharadwat Mukherjee has triggered a political controversy by claiming that the rebel faction of the Trinamool Congress led by Ritabrata Banerjee is surviving on the patronage of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and would cease to exist the day he withdraws his support.

In a video of a meeting with party workers in Bidhannagar, which was posted on social media by CPI(M) leader Shatarup Ghosh, Mukherjee was heard distinguishing what he described as the "dead TMC" led by Mamata Banerjee and the Ritabrata-led faction, suggesting that the latter was functioning with the backing of the chief minister.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

"One is 'mrita' (dead) Trinamool, the other is 'Rita' Trinamool. Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool is almost finished. The Ritabrata Trinamool is surviving because the honourable chief minister has his hand on its head. The day he withdraws that support, it too will be finished," the minister was heard saying in the video.

Mukherjee also referred to Adhikari's claim that he could secure the support of 280 legislators, suggesting that the chief minister had not made the assertion without reason.

The remarks assumed significance against the backdrop of an intensifying power struggle within the TMC following its defeat in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, which has split the party's parliamentary, legislative and organisational structures into rival camps.

The rupture dates back to June, when 20 of the TMC's 27 Lok Sabha MPs broke away from the party and aligned themselves with the NCPI, extending support to the NDA.

The rebellion subsequently spread to the state Assembly, where around 60 of the 80 TMC MLAs backed Ritabrata Banerjee's claim to the Leader of the Opposition's post, rejecting the nominee supported by the Mamata Banerjee camp.

The dissident legislators later convened a separate session, elected senior MLA Arup Roy as chairperson and announced a parallel organisational structure, deepening the party's internal crisis.