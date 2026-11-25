The BJP-led West Bengal government has made inclusion in the final electoral roll published after the 2026 Special Intensive Revision (SIR) a key eligibility condition for its Bharosa scheme, which will provide monthly financial assistance of up to Rs 2,000 to educated unemployed youth from January 1, 2027.

Those whose cases are pending before the SIR Appellate Tribunal or whose applications under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are under consideration will also be eligible, according to guidelines issued by the state government.

Approved by the state Cabinet on November 23, the scheme aims to provide assured monthly financial assistance to unemployed youth aged between 21 and 45.

Under the scheme, graduates and those undergoing or having completed vocational certificate courses at government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) will receive Rs 2,000 per month, while non-graduates and undergraduates will be entitled to Rs 1,500.

Applicants must be permanent residents of West Bengal and meet the prescribed age criteria as on January 1, 2027.

Those applying under the non-graduate/undergraduate category must have passed the Madhyamik or an equivalent examination, while applicants in the graduate category must hold a bachelor's degree.

The scheme will exclude candidates who are self-employed or employed in the government or private sector. In addition, no more than two applicants from a single family will be eligible for assistance.

The guidelines also exclude beneficiaries of the Annapurna Yojana and other social security schemes run by the West Bengal government. However, persons with disabilities receiving pensions under schemes such as the 'Manabik' pension will remain eligible.

The administration will verify applicants' details in the field against the prescribed eligibility criteria before finalising the list of beneficiaries. Designated officials will recommend eligible applicants following the verification process.

Applications received through the state's 'Apnar Sarkar Apnar Pase' public grievance redressal initiative will also be scrutinised, with verified information subsequently added to the Bharosa scheme's database.

The guidelines provide safeguards against wrongful disbursement of funds. If financial assistance has been sanctioned on the basis of incorrect information, or a beneficiary subsequently ceases to meet the eligibility criteria, payments may be withheld or discontinued after giving the person concerned an opportunity to be heard.

The assistance will be transferred directly to an Aadhaar-linked bank account held solely in the beneficiary's name, either monthly or at regular intervals.

Eligible beneficiaries can receive financial assistance for a maximum of five years, subject to continued compliance with the prescribed conditions, the guidelines stated.

The financial assistance scheme was part of the BJP's manifesto for the West Bengal Assembly elections, in which the party defeated the 15-year-old Trinamool Congress regime to come to power, winning 208 of the 294 Assembly seats.

(With inputs from PTI)